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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 11.64 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 11.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.6411.72 -1 OPM %6.966.40 -PBDT0.550.47 17 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.060 0

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST