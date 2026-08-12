Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 11.64 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 11.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.6411.726.966.400.550.470.080.060.060

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