Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit declines 39.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 11.98 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements declined 39.13% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.63% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 47.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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