Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 23.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 162.63 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 23.75% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 162.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.40% to Rs 95.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 570.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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