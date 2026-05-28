Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 9.69% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 48.18% to Rs 102.82 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 9.69% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.18% to Rs 102.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.31% to Rs 12.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 368.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales102.8269.39 48 368.00311.77 18 OPM %12.088.30 -12.4312.89 - PBDT11.898.76 36 40.2439.18 3 PBT7.735.98 29 21.4823.41 -8 NP4.534.13 10 12.1416.70 -27
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST