Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 9.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.18% to Rs 102.82 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 9.69% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.18% to Rs 102.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.31% to Rs 12.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 368.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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