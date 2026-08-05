Wednesday, August 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks To BuyStocks To WatchNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsTitan Q1 PreviewONGC Q1 ResultsRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC OFS
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net profit of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.652.69 -1 OPM %8.681.12 -PBDT0.220.03 633 PBT0.03-0.16 LP NP0.04-0.47 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 23.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 23.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: Marico, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Sheela Foam, United Breweries

Stock Alert: Marico, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Sheela Foam, United Breweries

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities ahead of RBI's monetary policy announcement

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities ahead of RBI's monetary policy announcement

Arvind Fashions' Footwear CEO Anurag Pandey steps down

Arvind Fashions' Footwear CEO Anurag Pandey steps down

Nifty snaps four-day winning streak, ends below 24,650 ahead of RBI MPC outcome

Nifty snaps four-day winning streak, ends below 24,650 ahead of RBI MPC outcome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST