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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 167.25% to Rs 4.57 crore

Net profit of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 167.25% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 265.86% to Rs 15.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.571.71 167 15.114.13 266 OPM %16.19-32.16 -8.14-20.82 - PBDT0.76-0.55 LP 1.24-0.85 LP PBT0.53-0.64 LP 0.36-0.96 LP NP0.64-0.42 LP 0.15-0.75 LP

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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