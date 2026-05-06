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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 1209.79 crore

Net loss of Shoppers Stop reported to Rs 16.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 1209.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1064.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 5043.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4627.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1209.791064.00 14 5043.324627.64 9 OPM %15.2315.97 -14.7515.31 - PBDT120.80117.94 2 506.73501.33 1 PBT-23.57-7.48 -215 -33.977.01 PL NP-16.351.99 PL -36.0910.89 PL

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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