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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 245.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 245.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales rise 287.02% to Rs 186.31 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 245.89% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 287.02% to Rs 186.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.59% to Rs 53.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 226.75% to Rs 508.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales186.3148.14 287 508.35155.58 227 OPM %12.6317.03 -13.0419.64 - PBDT30.109.35 222 78.7434.81 126 PBT30.069.33 222 78.6034.75 126 NP23.146.69 246 53.8624.64 119

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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