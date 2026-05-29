Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 245.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 287.02% to Rs 186.31 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 245.89% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 287.02% to Rs 186.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.59% to Rs 53.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 226.75% to Rs 508.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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