Shraddha Prime Projects standalone net profit rises 245.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 229.65% to Rs 105.29 croreNet profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 245.89% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 229.65% to Rs 105.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 118.59% to Rs 53.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 219.04% to Rs 329.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales105.2931.94 230 329.31103.22 219 OPM %17.3817.35 -19.8719.40 - PBDT29.708.37 255 74.5930.20 147 PBT29.688.35 255 74.4930.14 147 NP23.146.69 246 53.8624.64 119
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST