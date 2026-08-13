Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit declines 32.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.54% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies declined 32.44% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.54% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.706.0272.1669.603.094.813.044.762.273.36

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