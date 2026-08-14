Shradha Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 23.69 crore

Net profit of Shradha Realty declined 6.61% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 23.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.6926.1811.2325.786.347.815.596.993.533.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News