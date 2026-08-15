Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 162.23% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 201.17 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 162.23% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 201.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales201.17177.09 14 OPM %17.8612.99 -PBDT29.2515.23 92 PBT24.2710.27 136 NP18.547.07 162
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST