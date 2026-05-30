Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 43.82 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 26.67% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.98% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 162.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.8248.27 -9 162.86184.68 -12 OPM %5.255.95 -6.235.89 - PBDT0.711.35 -47 3.784.09 -8 PBT0.551.07 -49 2.803.00 -7 NP0.660.90 -27 2.282.35 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 25.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 25.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 30.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 30.28% in the March 2026 quarter

JMG Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JMG Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Photon Capital Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Photon Capital Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 2.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 2.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance