Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 43.82 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 26.67% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.98% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 162.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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