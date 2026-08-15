Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 5.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.30% to Rs 36.25 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 5.48% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.30% to Rs 36.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.36.2542.307.786.951.091.120.850.880.690.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News