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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Cement approves incorporation of WoS in Mauritius

Shree Cement approves incorporation of WoS in Mauritius

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Shree Cement has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Mauritius which will be engaged the business of installation and operation of Cement, Blending, Storage and Packaging facilities of Cement, Trading of Cement, Clinker, Coal and other materials including all related and connected activities.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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