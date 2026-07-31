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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 17.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 17.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 6233.13 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 17.66% to Rs 529.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 642.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 6233.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5280.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6233.135280.88 18 OPM %20.4125.23 -PBDT1427.051522.30 -6 PBT741.09868.49 -15 NP529.19642.66 -18

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST