Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 6101.00 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 8.47% to Rs 525.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 574.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 6101.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5532.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.29% to Rs 1743.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1122.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 20943.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19282.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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