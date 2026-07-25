Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 50.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.12% to Rs 337.27 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 50.54% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.12% to Rs 337.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 195.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.337.27195.958.6612.1418.6524.609.1518.526.8213.79

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