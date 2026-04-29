Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 56.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 208.47 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 56.75% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 208.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 216.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.87% to Rs 24.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 749.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 725.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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