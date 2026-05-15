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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ganesh Biotech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 29.57% to Rs 2.12 crore

Net Loss of Shree Ganesh Biotech India reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.57% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.71% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.35% to Rs 4.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.123.01 -30 4.9722.96 -78 OPM %-20.28-47.18 --19.11-4.57 - PBDT-0.15-0.95 84 0.520.39 33 PBT-0.15-0.95 84 0.520.39 33 NP-0.15-0.95 84 0.380.28 36

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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