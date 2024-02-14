Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 65.87% to Rs 4.12 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 65.87% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4.1212.07 -66 OPM %2.182.24 -PBDT0.090.27 -67 PBT0.090.27 -67 NP0.090.27 -67
