Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 65.87% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4.1212.072.182.240.090.270.090.270.090.27