Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 890.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 890.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Sales rise 1407.41% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 890.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1407.41% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.070.27 1407 OPM %24.5751.85 -PBDT1.010.13 677 PBT0.990.10 890 NP0.990.10 890

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Samrat Pharmachem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Samrat Pharmachem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Union Quality Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Union Quality Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:00 AM IST