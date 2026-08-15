Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 890.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1407.41% to Rs 4.07 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 890.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1407.41% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.070.27 1407 OPM %24.5751.85 -PBDT1.010.13 677 PBT0.990.10 890 NP0.990.10 890
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:00 AM IST