Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 67.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.79% to Rs 14.36 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 67.54% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.79% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.3624.6723.3329.593.977.021.534.601.123.45

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