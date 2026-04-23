Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Spikes 3.78%

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd has added 11.02% over last one month compared to 4.13% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 5.15% rise in the SENSEX

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd rose 3.78% today to trade at Rs 535. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.27% to quote at 43607.96. The index is up 4.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Themis Medicare Ltd increased 2.49% and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd added 2.31% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 2.14 % over last one year compared to the 2.79% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd has added 11.02% over last one month compared to 4.13% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 5.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 900 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5550 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 828 on 23 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 381.1 on 27 Jan 2026.