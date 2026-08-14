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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Sales rise 125.78% to Rs 54.91 crore

Net profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export reported to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.78% to Rs 54.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales54.9124.32 126 OPM %15.44-5.43 -PBDT8.66-1.67 LP PBT7.95-2.22 LP NP5.92-1.67 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:12 PM IST