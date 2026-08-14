Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 42.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net profit of Shree Karthik Papers declined 42.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.5615.952.752.820.400.540.190.330.190.33

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