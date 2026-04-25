Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Shree Krishna Jute Products reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.04% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales010.65 -100 0.1414.56 -99 OPM %08.45 --250.006.94 - PBDT-0.060.91 PL -0.321.02 PL PBT-0.060.91 PL -0.321.02 PL NP-0.060.68 PL -0.320.77 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aye Finance transfers 4.20 lakh equity shares to ESOP Trust

Aye Finance transfers 4.20 lakh equity shares to ESOP Trust

Provigil Surveillance secures orders worth Rs 8.21 cr

Provigil Surveillance secures orders worth Rs 8.21 cr

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants wins order worth Rs 2.39 cr

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants wins order worth Rs 2.39 cr

Indian Hume Pipe Company receives LoI for order worth Rs 418 cr

Indian Hume Pipe Company receives LoI for order worth Rs 418 cr

Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV bags contract worth Rs 138 cr

Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV bags contract worth Rs 138 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORERIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewLodha Developers Q4 ResultsIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance