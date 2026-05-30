Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit rises 1909.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 60.44 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries rose 1909.30% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 60.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1621.24% to Rs 19.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.48% to Rs 227.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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