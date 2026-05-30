Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit rises 1909.30% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 60.44 croreNet profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries rose 1909.30% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 60.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1621.24% to Rs 19.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.48% to Rs 227.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.4452.64 15 227.57165.53 37 OPM %4.815.40 -4.614.94 - PBDT2.222.14 4 8.625.93 45 PBT1.191.11 7 4.521.96 131 NP17.280.86 1909 19.451.13 1621
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:44 AM IST