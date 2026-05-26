Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 146.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 5.37 crore

Net profit of Shree Pacetronix rose 146.67% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 318.67% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.81% to Rs 21.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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