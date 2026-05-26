Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 146.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 5.37 croreNet profit of Shree Pacetronix rose 146.67% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 318.67% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.81% to Rs 21.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.374.28 25 21.6416.80 29 OPM %30.3522.90 -24.2113.75 - PBDT1.620.86 88 4.951.85 168 PBT1.410.65 117 4.211.04 305 NP1.110.45 147 3.140.75 319
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST