Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 22.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 218.17 croreNet profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 22.19% to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 218.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.58% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 976.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 806.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales218.17219.40 -1 976.63806.28 21 OPM %10.1411.26 -10.1910.40 - PBDT23.2626.20 -11 108.5892.38 18 PBT17.4420.37 -14 85.1069.73 22 NP12.8716.54 -22 70.1058.62 20
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST