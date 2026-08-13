Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 9.40% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.04% to Rs 280.07 croreNet profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 9.40% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 280.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 254.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales280.07254.51 10 OPM %11.4011.44 -PBDT34.1631.68 8 PBT27.8225.82 8 NP22.9320.96 9
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST