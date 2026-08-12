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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.763.41 10 OPM %-15.96-23.75 -PBDT-0.44-1.07 59 PBT-0.70-1.33 47 NP-0.70-1.33 47

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST