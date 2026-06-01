Monday, June 01, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 72.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with significant cuts; FMCG shares decline

Indices trade with significant cuts; FMCG shares decline

PTC Inds soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 60 cr

PTC Inds soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 60 cr

Volumes spurt at PTC Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at PTC Industries Ltd counter

Maruti Suzuki India posts 35% surge in May sales

Maruti Suzuki India posts 35% surge in May sales

Virtuoso Optoelectronics consolidated net profit rises 84.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Virtuoso Optoelectronics consolidated net profit rises 84.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance