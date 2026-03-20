Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.20% to Rs 92.91 crore

Net profit of Shree Ram Twistex rose 70.32% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 75.20% to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.92.9153.036.9511.414.044.431.562.753.732.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News