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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 75.20% to Rs 92.91 crore

Net profit of Shree Ram Twistex rose 70.32% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 75.20% to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales92.9153.03 75 OPM %6.9511.41 -PBDT4.044.43 -9 PBT1.562.75 -43 NP3.732.19 70

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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