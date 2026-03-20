Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 75.20% to Rs 92.91 croreNet profit of Shree Ram Twistex rose 70.32% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 75.20% to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales92.9153.03 75 OPM %6.9511.41 -PBDT4.044.43 -9 PBT1.562.75 -43 NP3.732.19 70
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST