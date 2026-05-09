Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.60% to Rs 61.85 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech declined 87.10% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 61.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.78% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 238.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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