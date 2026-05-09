Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.60% to Rs 61.85 croreNet profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech declined 87.10% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 61.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.78% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 238.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.8558.02 7 238.17205.97 16 OPM %14.3718.58 -16.9815.20 - PBDT8.7710.43 -16 43.1930.61 41 PBT6.397.09 -10 33.5921.84 54 NP4.7236.60 -87 24.7651.35 -52
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 3:16 PM IST