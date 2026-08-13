Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 9.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.10% to Rs 80.05 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 9.66% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.10% to Rs 80.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.80.0555.1716.8420.1913.4812.2711.199.878.067.35

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