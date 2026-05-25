Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.54% to Rs 7.87 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 37.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.54% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 68.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 106.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.86% to Rs 32.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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