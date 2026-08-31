Shree Refrigerations gains after bagging Rs 4-crore order from Indian Navy

Shree Refrigerations added 1.41% to Rs 406.60 after the company announced that it had received an order worth Rs 3.93 crore from the Indian Navy's Controller of Procurement, Material Organisation, Mumbai.

The order involves the supply of a magnetic bearing compressor-based AC plant.

The total value of the order is Rs 3.93 crore, with delivery scheduled by 28 August 2027, or 365 days from the date of the order, which was received on 28 August 2026.

The company clarified that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction. It further stated that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the contract.

Shree Refrigerations is engaged in the business of manufacturing chillers, refrigeration and air conditioning appliances, and other parts of the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) industry, offering an array of advanced systems and equipment to industries majorly in the domestic market.

On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit jumped 64.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 21.40 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 13 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations surged 55.5% YoY to Rs 153.55 crore in FY26.

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