Shree Refrigerations gains on bagging Rs 3-cr orders from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Shree Refrigerations rose 1.23% to Rs 303.25 after is has secured two purchase orders worth Rs 2.55 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL).

The order is for supply of OBS spares and B&D spares, as well as repair, maintenance and installation services for AC Plants and Fan Coil Units (FCUs).

The orders, awarded by a domestic entity, will be executed under separate timelines. The first order is to be completed within 12 months from the date of the purchase order on a door-delivery basis, while the second order is scheduled for execution by June 7, 2027.

The aggregate value of the contracts stands at Rs 2.55 crore.

Shree Refrigerations said that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in MDL. The company also clarified that the orders do not constitute related-party transactions.

Shree Refrigerations is engaged in the business of manufacturing Chillers, refrigeration and air conditioning appliances and other parts of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) Industry, offering array of advanced systems and equipment to industries majorly in domestic market.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers. The scrip rose 0.29% to Rs 2,448.60 on the BSE.

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