Shree Renuka Sugars appoints Susheel Kamboj as CEO.

Shree Renuka Sugars announced that its board has approved the appointment of Susheel Kumar Kamboj as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 23 March 2026.

The board has also approved his appointment as managing director (MD) for a five-year term starting from 1 April 2026, subject to the approval of the company's shareholders.

Susheel Kumar Kamboj is a B.Sc. in Agriculture from Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar and an MBA in Agri Business Management from Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Pune. He brings over 20 years of leadership experience across agribusiness, crop protection, seeds, and food sectors.

He has previously worked with organisations such as Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. Ltd. (Mahyco) and Syngenta India Private Limited, where he last served as Managing Director. He is also associated as a Board Member/office bearer with industry bodies and not-for-profit organisations including Syngenta Foundation India, Croplife India, and Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI).

Shree Renuka Sugars is one of the leading sugar manufacturers in India with a track record of over 25 years. Its operations are integrated, encompassing crushing of cane, refining of raw sugar, ethanol production and power generation.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 38.3 crore in Q3 FY26 from net loss of Rs 203.7 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 14.47% YoY to Rs 2,119.6 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter advanced 1.36% to end at Rs 23.83 on the BSE.

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