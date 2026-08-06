Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 251.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 2118.00 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 251.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 263.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 2118.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2007.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2118.002007.50-3.60-4.29-247.20-269.10-315.90-341.40-251.10-263.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News