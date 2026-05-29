Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 1117.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.09% to Rs 29.68 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 1117.50% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.09% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 683.26% to Rs 18.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 152.86% to Rs 112.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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