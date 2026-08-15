Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 130.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.91% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 130.08% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.91% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.7419.9736.7323.597.693.317.693.305.662.46

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