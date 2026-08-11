Shree Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net loss of Shree Securities reported to Rs 27.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.670.1667.1600.0600.060-27.390

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