Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Shree Securities rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.160.15100.00100.000.160.150.160.150.160.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News