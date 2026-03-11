Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Shree Securities rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.15 7 OPM %100.00100.00 -PBDT0.160.15 7 PBT0.160.15 7 NP0.160.15 7

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Brigade Enterprises, HG Infra Eng, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities

Waaree Renewable bags 300 MW solar EPC project

Blue Star launches new range of room air conditioners for summer 2026

TVS Supply Chain Solutions to set up warehousing facility at Chennai FTWZ

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

