Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 35.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 129.56 crore

Net profit of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. declined 35.34% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 129.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.60% to Rs 11.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 573.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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