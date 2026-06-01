Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 206.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.61% to Rs 62.45 crore

Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 206.36% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.61% to Rs 62.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 163.93% to Rs 5.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.30% to Rs 223.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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