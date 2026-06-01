Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 206.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 52.61% to Rs 62.45 croreNet profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 206.36% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.61% to Rs 62.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 163.93% to Rs 5.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.30% to Rs 223.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.4540.92 53 223.99146.11 53 OPM %28.9526.34 -25.4225.97 - PBDT14.067.90 78 42.7827.06 58 PBT3.961.43 177 7.002.81 149 NP3.371.10 206 5.782.19 164
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST