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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit declines 18.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit declines 18.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 188.07 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Shipping Global declined 18.10% to Rs 40.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 188.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.07% to Rs 152.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 709.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales188.07156.09 20 709.38584.08 21 OPM %23.3648.25 -30.0732.34 - PBDT53.5470.67 -24 223.56179.50 25 PBT45.6965.67 -30 197.47160.18 23 NP40.3249.23 -18 152.70143.96 6

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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