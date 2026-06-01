Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit declines 18.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 188.07 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Shipping Global declined 18.10% to Rs 40.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 188.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.07% to Rs 152.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 709.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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