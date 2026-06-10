Shreeji Shipping Services India consolidated net profit declines 18.10% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 188.07 croreNet profit of Shreeji Shipping Services India declined 18.10% to Rs 40.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 188.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.07% to Rs 152.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 709.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales188.07156.09 20 709.38584.08 21 OPM %23.3648.25 -30.0732.34 - PBDT53.5470.67 -24 223.56179.50 25 PBT45.6965.67 -30 197.47160.18 23 NP40.3249.23 -18 152.70143.96 6
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST