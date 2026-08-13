Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 108.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 63.86 croreNet profit of Shreeji Translogistics rose 108.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 63.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.8656.94 12 OPM %5.312.65 -PBDT3.251.76 85 PBT2.400.77 212 NP1.560.75 108
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:49 AM IST